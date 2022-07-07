The classic movie soundtrack Margot Robbie walked down the aisle to









It may not be coming out for yet another year, but already the hype around the forthcoming release of the Barbie movie is already reaching a fever pitch.

In any other scenario, if one heard news of the release of a new Barbie movie, it would be met with sheer apathy, but look closer and you’ll realise this pink cinematic spectacle will be one to surely capture the interest of the contemporary zeitgeist. Directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script co-written by herself and indie filmmaker Noah Baumbach, the new movie is sure to deviate from all we know about the iconic toy, particularly as it features Margot Robbie in the sparkling lead role.

Efficiently bridging the gap between mainstream cinema and the independent sphere, Robbie has managed to become a celebrated actor in both areas, receiving critical acclaim for her performances in I, Tonya and Bombshell whilst also becoming a cultural icon for her depiction of the comic-book character Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

It’s for this exact reason that Robbie has become recognised as one of the most beloved actors of modern cinema, collaborating with both Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino in The Wolf of Wall Street and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, respectively.

It was during the press tour for Tarantino’s 2019 movie that Margot Robbie would reveal her favourite movie during an interview with MTV News. Speaking about several debates in modern cinema, the interviewer asks the lead actors of Tarantino’s classic if they think that Brad Pitt’s character Floyd in True Romance is the ‘greatest ‘stoner character of all time’.

Agreeing with the claim, Robbie went even further than this, exclaiming that the film is her “favourite movie of all time,” even going so far as to explain that she walked down the aisle to the soundtrack of the cult classic. Precisely which song Robbie is alluding to remains unknown, though we can only presume that she is talking about the track ‘Your So Cool’, originally composed by Hans Zimmer.

Made up of playful staccato beats using what sounds like several xylophones and steel drums, Zimmer’s score is a playful, romantic track that would make for the perfect music to walk down the aisle to. It also well reflects the relationship of the central characters of True Romance itself, with Clarence (Christian Slater) and Alabama (Patricia Arquette) engaging in a sweet, childlike fling, reverting back to their old playful selves.

Alternatively, Margot Robbie could’ve easily walked down to the songs ‘Start Over’, ‘Stars at Dawn’ or indeed ‘Elevator Tension’ if she was after something a little more intense.

Check out Hans Zimmer’s iconic main title for True Romance, below.