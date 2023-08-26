The record-breaking movie with the highest number of swear words









Profanity in movies has always been a subject of controversy. The early days of cinema, governed by strict moral codes, kept swearing at bay. However, as societal norms shifted and films sought to reflect more authentic human experiences, swearing began to reach the big screen. Directors and writers utilised strong language to evoke real emotions, portray gritty realism, or simply for comedic effects.

From the profanity-laden mouths of the gangsters and yuppies in Martin Scorsese films to the 280 F-bombs dropped at a rate of 2.4 per minute in the Coen brothers’ stoner noir masterpiece, The Big Lebowski, modern audiences are more than familiar with characters in their favourite movies cussing. However, while several films have incorporated profanity liberally, none have done it to the extent of this one: the aptly titled Swearnet: The Movie.

Released in 2014 and directed by Warren P. Sonoda, Swearnet: The Movie is a spin-off of the cult Canadian television series, Trailer Park Boys. Well, sort of. It has the familiar faces: Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay, and Robb Wells, yet, unlike the series, the movie isn’t about the antics in a trailer park. Instead, it presents a meta-narrative where Smith, Tremblay, and Wells portray themselves, venturing into creating an entirely uncensored Internet network. As the afterglow of their successful series starts to wane, the creators of the Trailer Park Boys find themselves frustrated with a new climate of censorship.

In a defiant move, they decide to establish “Swearnet” – an uncensored network on the Internet where profanities flow as freely as water. Beyond the swearing, the movie provides a commentary on freedom of expression in the digital age – or at least tries to. An argument could be made that while the film’s use of profanity is undeniably bold, it raises valid questions about the boundaries of creativity, artistic freedom, and societal norms. It could be made; I’m just not going to make it.

The film’s title gives a hint of what to expect, but the extent of its profanity is genuinely record-breaking. According to the Guinness World Records, Swearnet: The Movie has the distinction of using the word “fuck” a staggering 935 times. This liberal use of the F-bomb secured an NC-17 rating from the MPAA – a rarity in contemporary cinema.

How many f*cks a minute?

At a run-time of 112 minutes, that makes for an eye-watering rate of 8.34 “fucks” a minute. Unsurprisingly, the intense swearing didn’t sit well with everyone. In the United Kingdom, the movie actually faced a ban for three years. It was only three years later, in 2017, that the British Board of Film Classification allowed its release, rating it a modest 18.

In the annals of film history, several movies have used profanity as a tool for various purposes. But Swearnet: The Movie stands out, not just for its record-breaking swearing but for its unapologetic stance on the freedom of expression. Whether viewed as a comedic masterpiece or an utterly inane movie filled with profane excess, the movie undoubtedly left a distinct mark on cinema.