







Going hand in hand with a brutal action scene, like parmesan on pasta sauce, a perfectly-timed swear word can make a scene that much more ridiculous, enjoyable or thrilling. From the British-favoured expletives such as wanker and twat, to the American joys of douchebag and the act of ‘flipping the finger’, sometimes nothing goes down better than a scene of seething anger or comical rage.

Filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino are famous for the use of such language, with such films as Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood being littered with words that would make parents quick to shield their ‘poor children’s’ ears. Martin Scorsese, Kevin Smith, David Ayer and Spike Lee are also fond of the frequent bad language, filling their films with enjoyable rage and fiery standoffs.

If you’re particularly fond of movie profanity, look no further as a new list of the ten films featuring the most swear words has been revealed in a survey from Buzz Bingo that analysed over 3,500 film scripts in their efforts.

Whilst Scorsese crops up twice on the list with The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, as well as Casino with Robert De Niro, Tarantino comparatively only has one film included with Reservoir Dogs representing his filmography.

With plenty of films from the 1990s making the list, the most recent release in the collection is Netflix’s Uncut Gems by Josh and Benny Safdie, starring Adam Sandler as a crazed diamond dealer. With Scorsese and the Safdies taking the top two spots, you can take a look at the full list of the top ten movies with the most swear words, below.

The top 10 movies with the most swear words:

The Wolf of Wall Street (Martin Scorsese, 2013) – 715 Uncut Gems (Josh and Benny Safide, 2019) – 646 Casino (Martin Scorsese, 1995) – 606 Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (Kevin Smith, 2001) – 509 Fury (David Ayer, 2014) – 489 Straight Outta Compton (F. Gary Gray, 2015) – 468 Summer of Sam (Spike Lee, 1999) – 467 Nil By Mouth (Gary Oldman, 1997) – 432 Reservoir Dogs (Quentin Tarantino, 1992) – 418 Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (Mike Judge, 1996) – 414

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.