The modern movie Dwayne Johnson called "one of his all-time favourites"









“The Jabroni-beatin’, pie-eatin’, Hell-raisin’, trailblazin’, People’s Champ!” is how you might describe Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson back in his days of slamming bodies in the WWE, with his wrestling nickname now a part of his entertainment persona. Having been one of the most universally loved wrestlers in the whole of the WWE, Johnson has now turned to cinema and has, in turn, become a beloved actor known for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise.

His journey movie superstardom started way back in 2001 when he would feature as the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns, a character who has since entered the Hollywood history books for showing off one of the worst examples of CGI ever put to film. Since then, Johnson quickly climbed the ranks of popular cinema, appearing in Doom in 2005 and the comedy The Other Guys in 2010 before properly sparking his action career with Fast & Furious 5 in 2011.

Dedicated to thrilling and entertaining modern audiences, not unlike his time in the WWE, Johnson has adopted a filmmaking philosophy that he states is “as simple as it sounds: Let’s make people feel good”. Discussing how he transfers this to his acting career in an interview with Vanity Fair, he adds, “There are a lot of actors—and a lot of my friends—that utilise the platform of acting to explore their emotional shit. What has worked for me is a lighter touch, as it relates to that…It’s more important to me to impact as many people as possible on day one”.

In becoming one of the most popular and most beloved names in all of modern Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson has built quite the league of superfans, and he often voices his strong cultural opinions to his followers of over 300 million people.

One of his strongest opinions came in 2017 when he recalled that he’d recently gone to see an early screening of the modern adaptation of IT, stating, “It instantly became one of my all-time favourites. Easily TOP 10 all time”.

Gushing in his adoration for the modern remake of the Stephen King novel, Johnson further added, “Not only does it redefine the horror genre, but it’s so layered, smart and brilliantly scary. Congrats to the awesome young cast aka The Losers Club for killing their performances. To Bill Skarsgard for delivering an iconic performance as Pennywise. And to the entire crew and my good buds at Warner Bros/New Line”.

So utterly in love with the middling horror remake, one has to wonder if Johnson was simply looking for something in return from Warner Bros, but it seems as though his response was indeed genuine.

Directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Jaeden Martell, Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer and Chosen Jacobs, the remake follows a pack of young friends who are haunted by a malevolent clown named Pennywise.

If you’re looking to watch a horror film this weekend, perhaps you should listen to the recommendation of Dwayne Johnson who concludes, “As a huge fan of the horror genre, this one’s special”.