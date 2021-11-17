Dwayne Johnson wants to be the next James Bond









As the hype around Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, No Time to Die, dies down, the rumours as to who might replace the actor in the iconic role have heated up. With the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Richard Madden all in the mix of hopeful potentials, American action star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has thrown his hat into the ring, announcing his interest in the vacant role.

Speaking to Esquire about picking up where Daniel Craig left off, Dwayne Johnson discussed his pride at the fact that his grandfather Peter Maivia had starred as a villain in the Sean Connery Bond film You Only Live Twice in 1967. “Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool,” he stated before adding, “I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond”.

Whilst his enthusiasm to take on the role is certainly there, it’s highly unlikely he will be cast as the iconic character who has rarely ventured far from his British roots. Whilst Sean Connery was indeed Scottish, Pierce Brosnan Irish and George Lazenby from afar afield as Australia, we think the likelihood of Barbara Broccoli and the rest of the James Bond production team hiring the distinctly American Dwayne Johnson is a stretch.

With Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Richard Madden being rumoured as favourites to take up the mantle as the next James Bond, the character may be in need of a larger shake-up, far away from the gruff, tall, handsome stereotype that they have forever embodied. For our unlikely lineup of hopefuls, we’ve considered the likes of Barry Keoghan, Daniel Kaluuya, Jack O’Connell, Paapa Essiedu and Stephen Graham instead.