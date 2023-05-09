Motörhead’s cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ finally gets released









Motörhead’s cover of Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ from 1998 is finally being released on all digital streaming platforms as well as on a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl release.

The song originally arose as a contribution to an ECW Wrestling compilation CD but despite being Grammy-nominated, legal snags prevented it from further official releases, resulting in the single being a real rarity, especially online.

However, in celebration of Motörhead Day, respective managements have finally sorted out the legality of the track in order to bring a treat to fans of the classic band.

Metallica originally released ‘Enter Sandman’ on their 1991 self-titled album. The track was the opening song and lead single on the album and helped to launch the band to lofty new heights becoming a Platinum single since its release.

While Motörhead have said that they will “never ever” tour again out of respect for their iconic frontman, Lemmy Kilmister, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 70, this new celebration day for the band is designed to keep their legacy alive offering new nuggets for fans.

As the description of the release states: “This is Motörhead’s little heard cover of Metallica’s huge global hit, ‘Enter Sandman’ – a loving homage to arguably the most recognisable heavy metal song of all time.”