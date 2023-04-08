Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi on why Lemmy was the “epitome of rock ‘n’ roll”









Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi knew the late Lemmy Kilmister before the formation of Motörhead, dating back to back when the singer was a member of Hawkwind. Together, they’d go on to share the bill on countless festival stages and would grow close. For Iommi, Lemmy was authentic to his very core and “the epitome of rock ‘n’ roll”.

While Kilmister was celebrated for his music and the immense catalogue of material he crafted with Motörhead, his crazy lifestyle was also notorious. In 2005, he was asked to define the difference between a heavy drinker and an alcoholic, and poetically replied: “Just like there’s a fine line between just fishing and standing on the bank looking like an arsehole.”

He continued: “The line is whether the fuck you know what you’re doing when you drink ’cos if you don’t know what you’re doing, you just become a terrible boring drunk. Whereas, if you know when to stop, you become an amazing, anecdotal man of the world. Which is better than being the guy having a shit in the bathtub.”

Many rockstars portray an image of being wild and unhinged when the reality of the situation is considerably different. However, Lemmy genuinely was the real deal, and according to those who knew him best, he was exactly how he presented himself.

After Kilmister’s death, Iommi paid tribute to the musician on the local television programme, BBC Midlands Today, and said: “I think Lemmy is the epitome of rock and roll. He’s always lived a wild lifestyle. It’s the whole thing: sex, drugs and rock and roll. And he really lived that life, and he loved it.”

In the interview, he was also probed on whether Lemmy genuinely drank a whole bottle of Jack Daniel’s every day, which Iommi confirmed. “He did. He drank a bottle of Jack Daniel’s. On tour… They toured with us many, many times — probably thirty times — over the [years]. And we used to have to do his rider, ’cause they’d have to present their rider to us of what they’re gonna eat and drink,” the guitarist said.

He continued: “And there was never any food; it was always two bottles of Jack Daniel’s, two bottles of vodka, a couple of cases of beer. And that was them; that’s the way they were. And they didn’t pull any punches; people knew how they lived. And they really did live that lifestyle.”

Despite constantly consuming copious amounts of substances, Iommi always found Lemmy pleasant company and greatly enjoyed the time he spent around him. In an industry full of pretenders, Lemmy was a true rock ‘n’ roll icon who lived the gimmick every waking hour of the day.