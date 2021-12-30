Motörhead crew get tattoos with Lemmy's ashes









Two members of Motörhead’s touring crew have honoured the late frontman, Lemmy, with new tattoos that were mixed with his ashes. Lemmy, real name Ian Fraser Kilmister, passed away in December 2015 aged 70, owing to prostate cancer and heart failure.

Earlier this year, it was also revealed that a portion of Lemmy’s ashes were placed in bullet casings and given to his closest friends. Now, Motörhead‘s longtime tour manager, Eddie Rocha, alongside production assistant Emma Cederblad, have uploaded a video to the band’s Instagram, showing them getting the new tattoos.

“Motörhead means family for life,” the caption begins. In the video, the pair can be seen receiving their Motörhead themed ink from artist Stina Nyman. Rocha got a Lemmy portrait on his leg and Cederblad a spade on hers. Lemmy’s 76th birthday would have been on December 24th, followed by the anniversary of his tragic passing on December 28th.

Lemmy’s friend, Ozzy Osbourne, recently hailed him as his own “rock god” in a tribute. The ex-Black Sabbath frontman discussed his love for the Motörhead mastermind when discussing the artists who have inspired him during a BBC Radio 2 interview in May. Showing this love, in October, Osbourne shared a new version of his duet with the late singer, ‘Hellraiser’.

Famously, Lemmy collaborated with Osbourne on ‘Hellraiser’, which appeared on the latter’s 1991 outing No More Tears. Then, in 1992, Motörhead released their own version of the rock classic as part of their album March Ör Die.

The redux of ‘Hellraiser’ was released as part of the 30th-anniversary reissue of No More Tears. “I hope everyone enjoys the song,” Osbourne said in a statement. “This is just a small way to honour my friend Lemmy. Sharon and I talk a lot about how much we miss him.”

See the video below.