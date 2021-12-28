Ozzy Osbourne announces innovative NFT collection









Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne is getting into the NFT game and now he has announced his first collection, entitled ‘CryptoBatz’. Osbourne designed the NFTs himself and will launch the collection, which numbers at nearly 10,000 pieces, in January next year.

‘CryptoBatz’ features 9,666 unique NFT bats, referencing his most notorious moment as a musician. The incident occurred in 1982 during a performance in Des Moines, Iowa, where he bit the head off a bat on stage. An innovative collection will see each bat have the ability to “bite” another one in a user’s digital wallet and will mutate with it to create another special token.

Dubbed ‘MutantBatz’, these new creatures will also combine with NFTs from other companies, including Bored Ape Yacht Club, SupDucks, Cryptotoadz and many more. Pushing the NFT game to its utmost, there will also be a treasure hunt dubbed ‘AncientBatz’, which will let bat owners search for tokens hidden around the world. If found, the ‘AncientBatz’ can also bite other ones, and breed up to 100 other ‘MutantBatz’.

“I’ve been trying to get in on the NFT action for a while so when I asked Sharon for a Bored Ape for Christmas after several failed attempts of buying my own, and she said no, I decided to create my own,” Osbourne explained in a statement. “‘CryptoBatz’ is a fucking mental project for NFT collectors and fans. The design pays tribute to one of my most iconic onstage moments and is a chance to acquire a rare piece of art history. I love it”.

A presale for ‘CryptoBatz’ is now open via their Discord channel. Full sale will open in early February, with individuals able to mint up to three NFTs per wallet.

In other news, Osbourne rescheduled his UK and European ‘No More Tours 2’ again last month because of new Covid-19 restrictions. It was originally scheduled for September 2018, but due to his numerous health issues and the pandemic, it has had many setbacks. It is now scheduled to begin in Helsinki on May 3rd, 2022.

