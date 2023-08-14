Mötley Crüe recording “super heavy” new album









Following the exit of guitarist Mick Mars, Mötley Crüe are confirmed to be working on a new album with his replacement John 5.

Prior to joining the group, John performed with artists including David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie. Now, he’s begun work on his first album with Mötley Crüe after touring with the band across the summer, including a date at Wembley Stadium in London.

“We’ve been in the studio with [rock producer] Bob Rock, and we’ve been having a great time just like we do on tour, laughing and playing music. It’s coming along really quickly. The songs are super heavy and everybody’s excited,” John confirmed in a new interview with Total Guitar.

In the same interview, John also spoke about his plans to stay with the band for a significant length of time and revealed he has no plans to leave. “I envision staying with Mötley Crüe… As long as Mötley Crüe are around, I don’t plan on leaving and I hope I never get fired,” the guitarist said.

He added: “It’s such a wonderful band to be in. It really is a dream to be playing with your friends. It’s something I never envisioned, but I’m so thankful it’s happened.”

John’s comments about the new album arrive after bassist Nikki Sixx previously said the LP was “officially done”.

Meanwhile, Mötley Crüe recently announced an expansive 40th-anniversary reissue of their second album Shout at the Devil.

Set for release on October 27th, the newly-remastered package is a limited edition super deluxe box set. It features seven rare demo songs and reproductions of the original singles Too Young To Fall In Love’ and ‘Looks That Kill’.