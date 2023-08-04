Mötley Crüe announce 40th-anniversary box set edition of ‘Shout at the Devil’









American metal group Mötley Crüe have announced an expansive 40th-anniversary reissue of their second album, 1983’s Shout at the Devil.

Released on October 27th, the newly-remastered 40th-anniversary package is a limited edition super deluxe box set. It features seven rare demo songs and reproductions of the original singles’ Too Young To Fall In Love’ and ‘Looks That Kill’.

As well as this, there is a Pentagram Séance Board, Devil Board, Metal 7″ Adapter, Lithographs, Tarot Cards, Devil Candle Holder and more inside the box. The record will also be available digitally and on other limited-edition physical configurations such as Picture Disc, LP Replica CD, Lenticular CD and others.

Shout at the Devil was the American band’s breakthrough album and sold 200,000 copies in its first two weeks of release. It caused controversy then, as Christian and Conservative groups decried the band’s use of a pentagram, claiming they were encouraging fans to worship the Devil. Despite this, the album was a major success, breaking into the top 20 on the US Album Chart and receiving much airplay on MTV.

Before the 40th-anniversary of Shout at the Devil gets released, Mötley Crüe will be playing several summer dates in the US with Alice Cooper and Def Leppard. The run kicks off this Saturday in Syracuse, New York, and ends in El Paso on the 18th. Fans can pre-order Shout at the Devil now.

In other Mötley Crüe news, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine claimed that Mötley Crüe and his old band Metallica were more similar than people might have thought in the early days. He said: “Y,know, it’s like metal has become a qualifying word just to signify a certain heaviness of music regardless of what original genre it is they come from,” he argues.

Continuing: “You can’t really say that the first Mötley Crüe record didn’t have some metal tracks on it – because ‘Take Me to the Top’ or ‘Live Wire’ had the same kind of real fast right hand picking like James and I were doing.”

