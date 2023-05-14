Nikki Sixx says new Mötley Crüe album is “officially done”









Earlier this year, Nikki Sixx, the bassist and founding member of the metal band Mötley Crüe, shared an update with fans about new music. Now, Sixx has announced the songs for their next album are “officially done”.

The new announcement followed a picture that Sixx had posted on social media, showing himself, drummer Tommy Lee, and new guitarist John 5 in a songwriting session, confirming that the band was back in the studio. Sixx also revealed that the band worked with producer Barry Pointer on the new material.

“We are writing,” Sixx told his followers on Twitter last month. “The creative process of songwriting has always been the heartbeat of our band. We’re gonna go in the big studio next week and record a few off the floor and see where it goes.”

The bassist has now given a further update, saying that new music is all but complete and just requires mixing. “Recording in London England where so many of my [heroes] are from ain’t a bad way to start the day…” he wrote on Instagram.

On Twitter, he added: “Hit the studio with @thevinceneil today in London. The new @MotleyCrue songs are 100% officially done and ready for the mix.”

