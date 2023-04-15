Nikki Sixx shares photo of Mötley Crüe working on new music









Bassist and main songwriter Nikki Sixx has shared an image of his fellow Mötley Crüe bandmates working on new music in the studio. If the notorious metal rockers release a new album, it will be their first since their 2008 record, Saints of Los Angeles.

In the photo, Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5 can be seen working together, writing, “Another killer songwriting day.” This comes amid a feud between the band and Mick Mars, who announced that he would no longer tour with them in 2022.

John 5 was employed as his replacement before Mötley Crüe quickly announced Mars’ full retirement from the band on social media. However, on April 6th 2023, Mars sued his bandmates, claiming he was removed from the group without his agreement.

Taking to Twitter, Sixx wrote, “We are writing. The creative process of songwriting has always been the heartbeat of our band. We’re gonna go in the big studio next week and record a few off the floor and see where it goes. We don’t have a definitive plan at this point. Just letting the songs guide us.”

Many fans have seen this move as Sixx’s attempt to add fuel to the ongoing fire, with several Twitter users sharing support for Mars. One user (@sofiarollerii) wrote, “I hope those new songs are not under the name of Mötley Crüe, there’s no Mötley Crüe without Mick Mars.”

Another (@ZombieonSunday) said, “I think you’ve underestimated the support for Mick. As much as I love your songwriting, you’re ego is outsized and seems to counter who you say you are. Motley no longer belongs to you, it belongs to the fans and we say take care of Mick accordingly. We pay the bills.”

