Nikki Sixx responds to Mick Mars’ lawsuit against Mötley Crüe: “We don’t deserve this considering how many years we’ve been propping him up”









Nikki Sixx has responded to the lawsuit brought against his band, Mötley Crüe, by their former guitarist Mick Mars.

Mars, whose real name is Robert Alan Deal, is suing the band after he was forced to retire last October due to his ongoing struggle with Ankylosing spondylitis, a form of spinal arthritis. He claims that since he left the band, they have cut his percentage of profits from 25% to 5%.

Mars also accused Sixx of “gaslighting” him about his deteriorating guitar skills, alleging in return that the bassist didn’t “play a single note on bass” during a recent tour. He claimed that all of Sixx’s parts were pre-recorded.

This claim was added to by Carmine Appice who told Ultimate Guitar: “[‘When I was on ‘The Stadium Tour’] everything was on tape; it was all planned out and ultimately a lot of crap. And Mick is a pretty good player, and so to now let him loose and play the way he wants, that was never going to work for him. The truth is that everything has been weird for a while with Mötley Crüe, and Mick didn’t like that everything was on tape.”

Sixx, however, has since shot back at this accusation. He took to Twitter to write: “Sad day for us and we don’t deserve this considering how many years we’ve been propping him up. We will wish him the best and hope he finds lawyers and managers who aren’t damaging him.”