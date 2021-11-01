Morrissey shares two previously unheard songs









Former frontman of The Smiths, Morrissey, has shared two previously unheard demos through his official website. Entitled ‘Once Upon A Woman’s Body’ and ‘If Saturday Ever Comes’, the tracks were posted to Morrissey Central, this week under the title of ‘Lost Demo’, with full lyrics even shared for both songs.

On ‘Once Upon A Woman’s Body’, he croons: “Once upon a woman’s body, you went soft too soon and she said ‘that’s OK – I’ll find someone who… isn’t you’”.

‘If Saturday Ever Comes’, meanwhile, seems to be the ex-Smiths frontman reflecting on death in his typically sarcastic manner. He sings: “There’s a passing bell tolling the knell and an urn awaiting your turn / There’s a boneyard stuffed to overflow rest assured.”

Although the tracks have been posted, it’s not been made clear what era of Morrissey’s career the two demos are from. Both tracks are available on YouTube and were uploaded by Morrissey’s nephew, Sam Etsy Rayner.

Back in October, fans went crazy on social media after Morrissey appeared to rank all his works, both Smiths and after, from best to worst on his website. At the top of the list, sit his 2014 solo outing, World Peace Is None Of Your Business. Second is Ringleader of the Tormentors, and third is 2004’s iconic, You Are The Quarry.

The Smiths album that ranked the highest was the 1984 compilation, Louder Than Bombs, and the band’s final studio outing, 1987’s Strangeways, Here We Come ranked one place below.

Morrissey has been busy this year. Back in May, he shared details of a new studio album entitled Bonfire Of Teenagers, which he described as “the best album of my life” when discussing its announcement. It will be Morrissey’s first record since leaving his long-term label BMG, and will be sold to the record label that bids the highest.

Listen to ‘Once Upon A Woman’s Body’ below.