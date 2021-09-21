Morrissey’s breaks silence on Rick Astley and Blossoms' cover of The Smiths







Morrissey’s website has finally addressed the news that Blossoms and Rick Astley will be joining forces next month to perform songs by The Smiths at two shows after taking to the stage together in London last week.

Astley joined Blossoms during their show at the Kentish Town Forum in London to deliver his best impression of Moz as he stood in on vocals for renditions of ‘Panic’ and ‘This Charming Man‘. After footage of the unlikely collaboration sent social media into a frenzy, the new combination then announced they would be returning to the same venue in October after taking their version of The Smiths to the Albert Hall in Manchester the night before.

Johnny Marr previously poked fun at the clip on social media, saying, “This is both funny and horrible at the same time”. He then added, “FYI all you head cases. I’ve got no problem with tribute bands, or with anyone doing anyone’s songs, and I’ve got no problem with Rick Astley. There’s a back story. That’s that.”

Now, a new piece titled ‘Morrissey, Astley and the usual suspects’ has been published on Morrissey Central, written by freelance journalist Fiona Dodwell. “Morrissey has made headlines and has been trending across social media sites over the last 24 hours, and as usual, it is not about anything he himself has said or done,” she writes.

“Indeed, the drama is yet again the outcome of a bored, frenzied online mob and the indecorous mainstream media who enjoy raking his name over the coals whenever the slightest opportunity presents itself.

“With several online users praising Astley and claiming they’d rather ‘have Astley than Morrissey’ and numerous (almost always) anonymous accounts chiming in with ‘The Smiths were much more than Morrissey’, it is perhaps time to revisit the music legend’s immense impact on the world of pop – and to recognise that he was, will always be, the heart of The Smiths.”

Furthermore, Dodwell states, “Maybe Rick Astley will perform well in the upcoming shows, and perhaps they will be successful and enjoyed by fans – but make no mistake, no other artist can bring to the table what Morrissey can. (Let’s face it, there is a reason why artists today like Astley still cover and perform songs written by Morrissey).”

