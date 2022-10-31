Morrissey’s new album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’ features Flea, Iggy Pop and Miley Cyrus









The finer details of Morrissey’s forthcoming album Bonfire Of Teenagers have been announced, and it will feature a swathe of collaborations with a number of high-profile artists, including Iggy Pop, Miley Cyrus and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea.

In May last year, the former Smiths frontman announced his 14th full-length solo album. He told fans: “The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life. Morrissey is unsigned. The album is available to the highest (or lowest) bidder.”

Capitol Records have now signed Morrissey up to their roster, and the label will release Bonfire Of Teenagers in February next year in the United States. However, there is no current deal for the album to release in the UK.

A statement on Morrissey’s website reads: “Capitol Records will release Morrissey’s Bonfire of Teenagers in February 2023. The album will be released worldwide except for the United Kingdom, where there is no label deal. Bonfire of Teenagers is produced by Grammy-producer Andrew Watt, and was recorded in Los Angeles. The musicians on the album are Jesse Tobias, Andrew Watt, Josh Klinghoffer (ex-Chili Peppers), and Chad Smith and Flea (both of the Chili Peppers). The album features Miley Cyrus and Iggy Pop on additional vocals”.

The statement continues: “The eleven tracks are: ‘I Am Veronica’, ‘Rebels Without Applause’, ‘Kerouac’s Crack’, ‘Ha Ha Harlem’, ‘I Live in Oblivion’, ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’, ‘My Funeral’, ‘Diana Dors’, ‘I Ex-love You’, ‘Sure Enough The Telephone Rings’, ‘Saint In a Stained Glass Window’. Album art is by Liam Lynch.”

Morrissey has previously stated that the album’s title track – which he has been playing on tour for some time now – was inspired by the Manchester Arena bombing. At a show in July last, Moz told the crowd: “This song is new; it’s about England’s 9/11. Obviously, in jolly old England, most people won’t talk about it – but I will.”