Morrissey debuts new song about Manchester Arena terror attack









Morrissey has debuted his brand new song ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, a track he described as being about “England’s 9/11”, referring to the Manchester Arena terror attack.

On May 22nd, 2017, 22 people were killed, and hundreds more were injured when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the Manchester Arena’s foyer as people filed out of an Ariana Grande concert. In the wake of the tragedy, the 1995 Oasis hit ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ became an anthem of peace and solidarity for many across the city.

Morrissey’s new song features the lyrics: “Bonfire of Teenagers, which is so high in May north-west sky /Oh, you should’ve seen her leave for the arena /On the way, she turned and waved and smiled: ‘Goodbye’.” The lyrics then address the use of Oasis’ track, as Morrissey sings: “And the silly people sing ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’, And the morons sing and sway: ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’, I can assure you I will look back in anger’ till the day I die.”

Later, the lyrics describe a female fan who had attended the arena in the song as having been “vaporised”, before ending on a refrain of: “Go easy on the killer”.

In classic Morrissey style, he has once again caused controversy. While most of his fans have deemed the track as “powerful” with its will in the right place, others have seemingly taken the lyrics as a distasteful attack on the mourners of Manchester.

Writer Fiona Dodwell took to social media to comment: “Morrissey expresses anger at the many innocent lives lost, and even that is twisted and criticised by some. I’m more perplexed by those who DON’T understand his feelings on this.”

Meanwhile, photographer Kevin Cummins replied: “I feel the issue here is calling the people of Manchester’ silly’ and ‘morons’ when they were grieving. I don’t live in Manchester, but I fail to see how a natural outpouring of grief should be criticised.”

The concert in Las Vegas also saw Morrissey debut the new tracks ’Rebels Without Applause’, ‘Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings’, ‘My Hurling Days Are Done’, and ‘I Live In Oblivion’.

Introducing ‘I Live In Oblivion’, he told the crowd: “This passion play that you call life – when you come to the end, you will either be shoved in a hospice, shoved in a home, or at the mercy of the NHS; which is a fate worse than life.”

It was recently announced that Morrissey’s upcoming album, Bonfire of Teenagers, boasts 11 new tracks and production has now been completed in Los Angeles.

Watch Morrissey’s live debut for ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ below.