More alleged abuse victims come forward in Jonathan Majors case









American actor Jonathan Majors is set to appear in court on May 8th on domestic violence charges. As he nears the date, his case has spiralled as multiple alleged abuse victims have come forward to report cases to the DA’s office.

The actor, most famed for appearing in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, was initially arrested in March. Over the past few weeks, the public case has spurred multiple alleged victims to step forward. The anonymous women are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office to bring additional weight to Majors’ trial.

As a result of the allegations, Majors’ publicists and management firm have looked to distance themselves from the accused actor, removing him from their books at least until the trial is concluded.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” said Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry in a recent statement.

Majors was arrested on March 25th in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. At the time, the NYPD stated that a 30-year-old woman alleged she had been assaulted and, as a result, “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

In response, Chaudhry asserted that her client “is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” suggesting that the alleged victim was having “an emotional crisis.”