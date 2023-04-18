Jonathan Majors dropped by management over domestic violence allegations









Actor Jonathan Majors has reportedly been dropped by his management company Entertainment 360, just three weeks after he was arrested in New York City on charges of domestic violence. Majors’ departure from the management company is said to be over his personal behaviour.

Entertainment 360 is not the only company to part ways with Majors, though, as PR firm The Lede Company has also allegedly cut ties with the Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor. The fashion house Valentino also agreed with Majors that he should not attend this year’s Met Gala.

Major’s defence lawyer Priya Chaudhry maintains Majors’ innocence. She told Deadline, “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Chaudhry also released a series of text messages sent to Majors from the prosecuting woman’s phone. They read, “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me, and they knew we had a fight.”

“I’m so angry that they did,” the messages continued. “And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.”