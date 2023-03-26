Jonathan Majors arrested on domestic violence charges, denies all wrongdoing









Marvel and Creed III star Jonathan Majors has been arrested in New York and is facing allegations of domestic abuse. According to the actor’s representative – per a statement – Majors has denied all wrongdoing. “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors was arrested on Saturday, March 25th, after police received a call around midday. The police statement reads: “A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female.”

The statement continues: “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors recently became one of Marvel’s central stars, having stepped into the role of Kang The Conquerer. The studio is yet to comment on his arrest. His latest film, Creed III is in cinemas at the time of writing.