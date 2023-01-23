‘Ant-Man’ writer compares new film to Alejandro Jodorowsky’s ‘Dune’









There is a new Ant-Man film on the horizon, following up on the success of the Marvel franchise’s titular first film and its sequel, Ant-Man and The Wasp. The next movie in the series is entitled Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Discussing the film’s Quantum Realm setting, writer Jeff Loveness said: “It’s a fun place. It’s a limitless place of creation and diversity and alien life.” It looks like Loveness has been sure to keep enough sci-fi history in the film to keep new fans coming to the series. “It’s Jodorowsky’s Dune within Marvel,” Loveness added.

Alejandro Jodorowsky had made an unsuccessful attempt to adapt Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction novel Dune for the cinema. It was because the iconic filmmaker’s wishes for the film were too ambitious and technological innovation was not quite up to scratch that it became essentially unfilmable.

The film attempt was the subject of a 2013 documentary by Frank Pavich. In 1982, Jodorowsky lost his rights to the film after running out of funding, and David Lynch led a rather disastrous film adaptation of Herbert’s famous novel starring Kyle McLachlan.

However, it looks now like Jeff Loveness is paying homage to the failed project with Quantumania. Michelle Pfeiffer said of her character, Janet Van Dyne, “She does have a very rich history with Kang and unresolved issues. The Quantum Realm can change a person, and you can have a whole other life down there. It’s something that she hasn’t wanted to get into.”

Marvel boss Kevin Fiege revealed more about the nuances of the story. “It’s about how these five family members deal with this environment and the new reality of what their mother/grandmother has been through, and that she’s a very, very well-known, very powerful freedom fighter in the Quantum Realm,” he said. “Which none of them had any idea about until they get down there.”