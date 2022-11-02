The Moldy Peaches meet The Strokes in new clip from 'Meet Me In The Bathroom'









A new clip featuring The Strokes and the Moldy Peaches from the upcoming music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom has just been released. Based on Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 oral history of the 2000s downtown rock revival in New York City, the much-anticipated doc premiered at Sundance in January.

Featuring interviews with the likes of The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, the Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, TV on the Radio and Liars, Meet Me In The Bathroom paints a vivid portrait of the movement that rejuvenated New York rock ‘n’ roll. The first trailer was released last month.

This new footage – shared by distribution company Utopia – features the Moldy Peaches’ Adam Green and Kimya Dawson recounting the first time they met Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas.

“One day, me and Kimya were at our friend’s party,” Green begins. “This drunk guy called Julian comes over, and he’s in the bathroom doing drugs with this young lady – breaks the shower. Somebody said he was a singer in this band called The Strokes.”

Meet Me In The Bathroom is directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace and will arrive in cinemas in New York and Los Angeles on November 4th before opening nationwide on November 25th. From then onwards, the documentary will be available to stream on Showtime.