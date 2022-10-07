Watch the new trailer for 'Meet Me In The Bathroom '









A new trailer for Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s 2000s music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom has just arrived. Based on Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 oral history of the 2000s downtown rock revival in New York City, the much-anticipated doc premiered at Sundance in January.

Featuring interviews with the likes of The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, the Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, TV on the Radio and Liars, Meet Me In The Bathroom paints a vivid portrait of the movement that rejuvenated New York rock ‘n’ roll.

Discussing the upcoming feature in a recent statement, Southern and Lovelace said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be part of telling this story. Lizzy’s visceral, evocative book is incredible source material that affords us the scope to go beyond simply documenting a vital and exciting period of creativity in one of the world’s greatest cities, and also explore the seismic changes that have occurred in the culture since the turn of the century.”

When asked about Goodman’s original book during an interview with The Guardian, Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O said: “Lizzy did a pretty awesome thing with that book: she did capture the essence of the scene and the feeling of what it felt like to be in a band in New York at that time. And the film, it’s like a time warp back to the early 00s. It doesn’t feel like it was that long ago in some ways, but there’s also a realisation – circling back to the age thing – that it was 20 years ago and that’s enough time for people to think of it in an almost historical way.”

The documentary will be shown as part of the BFI Festival on Friday, October 14th, in London. Its NYC premiere will take place at Webster Hall on October 30th.

The film will open in New York and Los Angeles theatres on November 4th, after which it will be available nationwide for one night only on November 8th. From the 28th onwards, it will be available to watch on Showtime.