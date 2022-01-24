‘Mission: Impossible 7’ once again delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic









It may feel as though the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to wind down, though this hasn’t stopped its continued disruption of the movie industry, with film still being pushed back due to its devastating effects. The latest cinematic victim to the pandemic is Mission: Impossible 7, a film that has been pushed back several times already due to the ongoing disruptions of the pandemic.

Originally slated for release in July 2021, the seventh film in the Mission Impossible franchise was then pushed back to May 2022, before being delayed further until September of this year. The latest news from Paramount Pictures and Skydance is that the film will finally be released on July 14th, 2023, with the coronavirus pandemic having a significant impact on the production and marketing of the film. As a result of this decision, the eighth film in the series will also be pushed back till July 28th, 2024.

Releasing their thoughts in a joint statement, the joint production companies noted, “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic”. Continuing, the statement further adds, “We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience”.

Filming the latest instalment in the series in locations across the UK, Tom Cruise served as a producer and an integral driving force behind the making of the brand new film in turbulent times for the industry. Starring as the action hero Ethan Hunt, Cruise is due to appear alongside Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg and many more in the seventh film in the enduring series.

While we wait even longer for the release of Mission: Impossible 7, enjoy the trailer for the previous film in the series, titled Fallout, below.