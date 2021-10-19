Rebecca Ferguson discusses porno names given on 'Dune' set









It’s not long to wait now until Denis Villeneuve‘s film Dune hits the cinemas, in fact, we now merely have to wait days until its highly-anticipated release.

Starring the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa and many more, details about the exciting behind the scenes experience of adapting Frank Herbert’s iconic novel have been shared by the cast and crew.

Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Lady Jessica in Villeneuve’s film, has revealed that she and her co-stars assigned each other porn names during their time together on set as a behind-the-scenes inside joke. Speaking to NME about her time working on the film, Ferguson noted that she nicknamed one of the ships in the film, “The Horny Throbber”, before adding, “You know that you have to have pornographic names for everything, right? I’m not even going to start on the sandworm”.

These nicknames reportedly extended beyond the spaceships and sandworms, however, with Ferguson also noting that this habit extended to her fellow cast members. As the actor states, “We had one day where we were just playing around… you know, your porn star name, [which is] your first animal name and your street”.

Continuing, she added, “We just have fun, it’s silly. It’s… opposite to the actual film that we’re creating [with] the humour that lies beneath the surface”.

Whilst each of Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya’s ‘porn names’ are under confidentiality from Ferguson, the actor did reveal that her own is hilariously, “Pussy Trawl Valley.”

The latest filmmaker to take on the challenge of the Dune adaptation, Denis Villeneuve’s film features an impressive range of Hollywood talent including Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin and Chang Chen.

When asked about the previous adaptations of the Frank Herbert novel in an interview with Screenrant, Villeneuve responded: “I don’t want to compare myself to the two masters, I’m a big fan of their work, I’m like the biggest fan of Lynch, the same for Jodorowsky…but I will say that the key for me was to really make sure that I was as close as possible to the spirit of the book”.

Dune will be released in UK cinemas on October 22nd.

