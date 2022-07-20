Miriam Margolyes claims Arnold Schwarzenegger deliberately “farted in my face”









The Age of Innocence and Harry Potter star, Miriam Margolyes, has made an explosive admission about her interactions with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Arnold Schwarzenegger, painting a completely different image of the Terminator star than the tough-guy persona that we’ve been used to.

For anyone who finds passing wind revolting, this is not the story for you. In a new interview, Margolyes claimed that Schwarzenegger “deliberately” farted in her face. The incident came in 1999 when the pair were co-starring in the horror End of Days, with the Austrian former bodybuilder playing an ex-police officer, and Margolyes an assistant to Satan, who has a pivotal fight scene with Schwarzenegger’s character.

Speaking on the podcast I’ve Got News For You, Margolyes claimed that during the filming of their fight scene Schwarzenegger farted on her. “He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course, I do – but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face,” she said.

“I was playing Satan’s sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted.”She continued: “It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

Margolyes proceeded to reveal that she and Schwarzenegger did not get on, explaining: “He’s a bit too full of himself and I don’t care for him at all. He’s a Republican, which I don’t like.”

Elsewhere, in February, a first print VHS copy of James Cameron’s original Terminator film, 1984’s The Terminator, was sold for $32,500 (£23,913. The first film in the series, follows the narrative of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s cyborg being sent back in time by the evil supercomputer Skynet to assassinate the mother of John Connor, Sarah.

