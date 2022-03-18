Arnold Schwarzenegger calls for end to Russian warfare in Ukraine









Action movie hero and former politician Arnold Schwarzenegger has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his malevolent attack on Ukraine, posting a powerful nine-minute video to social media on March 17th.

Warning the Russian people to be wary of misinformation spread by the propaganda machine of the Kremlin, Schwarzenegger directly addressed the President stating that only he was responsible for the invasion, and had the power to “stop this war”. Praising “the strength and the heart” of Russian citizens, the actor recalled a visit to the country in the 1980s when he shot the movie Red Heat in Moscow’s Red Square.

Highlighting the prejudices against the Russian identity, Schwarzenegger used the film to acknowledge how the country has been treated unfairly in the past as a result of the fallout of the Cold War.

Addressing Russian soldiers currently serving in Ukraine, the actor stated, “You are being sacrificed for a senseless war…. let your fellow Russians know the human catastrophe that is happening in Ukraine”. Continuing, he addressed Putin and added, “You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war”.

Posting the video to state his position and encourage further denunciation of the war in Russia, Schwarzenegger concluded his thoughts by highlighting the bravery of those protesting the war across the European country, who are facing great consequences as a result. “The world has seen your bravery,” he stated, adding, “We know that you have suffered the consequences of your courage. You have been arrested. You have been jailed. And you have been beaten. You are my new heroes”.

The words of Arnold Schwarzenegger join hundreds of others across the world who are calling for the brutal assault of Ukraine at the hands of Putin’s Russia to end.

I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022