Original 'The Terminator' VHS fetches $32,500 at auction









A first print edition of 1984’s The Terminator, has just sold for an eye-watering amount. The original VHS copy of the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic fetched $32,500 during an auction on the online vintage marketplace ComicConnect.

The item, of the highest quality, was superbly ranked for every inspection category, apart from the tape’s edges and corners. However, even the edges and corners weren’t terrible, earning a respectable score. Head of ComicConnect, Vincent Zurzolo revealed to TMZ that it was sold only three days after being put up for auction.

Famously, The Terminator was the film that kicked off the iconic sci-fi series. Added to this, it is hailed as a cult classic because it was a low-budget film that became a hit, launching the careers of auteur James Cameron, Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

The trio were then cemented as icons when they returned for 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day, the sequel that made the series a pop culture phenomenon. Unfortunately, the four subsequent films have failed to replicate the magic of the first two entries.

The last entry in the series was 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate, which was the franchise’s lowest earner to date. Duly, no news concerning the world of Terminator has broke as of late, and much of this can be attributed to the fact that Cameron is fully immersed in producing the next four Avatar films. Avatar 2 is slated for release in December this year.

Arnold Schwarzenegger made headlines in January when the news broke that he’d been involved in a multi-car crash. Luckily, he was unharmed whilst one driver only sustained minor injuries.

As for his acting career, last year, fans were surprised when the former strongman was attached to the sequel for the 1988 comedy Twins, alongside returning co-star Danny DeVito.

Watch the trailer for The Terminator below.