New 'Minions' soundtrack to feature Tame Impala, Diana Ross, Phoebe Bridgers and more









Over the past few days, strange posters began appearing across London streets advertising a duet between Australian psychedelic rockers Tame Impala and legendary pop singer Diana Ross. The poster also listed famous names like Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Thundercat, H.E.R., Brockhampton, and Tierra Whack. The only thing that wasn’t listed was what this was actually an advertisement for.

Some eagle-eyed viewers noticed that there was a small Minion character underneath Ross’ name. Then the rumour mill slowly started to turn: is this stacked lineup of awesome artists actually just an ad for another Minions movie? Now we know that the answer is a surprisingly enthusiastic “yes!”

Indeed, all of these artists and more will be featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming sequel Minions: The Rise of Gru. It will be the second Minions-specific movie after 2015’s Minions and the fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise. The soundtrack for the film is being spearheaded by none other than Bleachers leader and superproducer Jack Antonoff.

The soundtrack will mainly consist of artists recording new versions of 1970s funk, soul, and disco songs. There will also be a new original track from Tame Impala and Diana Ross called ‘Turn Up the Sunshine’, so if you had “Diana Ross singing about Minions” on your 2022 Bingo Sheet, you can fill in that square now.

The Despicable Me franchise actually has quite a musical pedigree behind it: the original film featured original songs from Pharell Williams with a score written by Williams and produced by Hans Zimmer. The sequel, Despicable Me 2, saw the return of Williams and featured the number one hit ‘Happy’ written specifically for the movie.

The Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack will be released on July 1st, the same day as the film itself. ‘Turn Up the Sunshine’ will be dropped on May 20th, so stay tuned for that premiere.

Check out the full tracklist for the soundtrack down below.

✨ can’t wait for to here this it’s wild ✨ my favorite 70s songs made with my favorite artists + a new one w diana ross and tame impala called turn up the sunshine ☀️ — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) May 10, 2022

Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack tracklisting:

1. Diana Ross – ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’ (Feat. Tame Impala)

2. Brittany Howard – ‘Shining Star’ (Earth, Wind & Fire cover) (Feat. Verdine White)

3. St. Vincent – ‘Funkytown’ (Lipps, Inc. cover)

4. Brockhampton – ‘Hollywood Swinging’ (Kool & The Gang cover)

5. Kali Uchis – ‘Desafinado’ (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto cover)

6. Caroline Polacheck – ‘Bang Bang’ (Nancy Sinatra cover)

7. Thundercat – ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ (Steve Miller Band cover)

8. Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Goodbye To Love’ (The Carpenters cover)

9. Bleachers – ‘Instant Karma!’ (John Lennon cover)

10. Weyes Blood – ‘You’re No Good’ (Linda Ronstadt cover)

11. Gary Clark Jr. – ‘Vehicle’ (The Ides of March cover)

12. H.E.R. – ‘Dance To The Music’ (Sly & The Family Stone cover)

13. Tierra Whack – ‘Black Magic Woman’ (Santana cover)

14. Verdine White- ‘Cool’

15. Jackson Wang – ‘Born To Be Alive’ (Patrick Hernandez cover)

16. The Minions – ‘Cecilia’ (Simon & Garfunkel cover)

17. G.E.M. – ‘Bang Bang’ (Nancy Sinatra cover)

18. RZA – ‘Kung Fu Suite’

19. Heitor Pereira – ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite’