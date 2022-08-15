Millie Bobby Brown to star in the Russo brothers' film 'The Electric State'









The Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has been cast in the new film by the directors of Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo.

Named The Electric State, the forthcoming film will see Brown star alongside the celebrated actor behind HBO’s Succession, Brian Cox, as well as the Marvel actor Chris Pratt, who most recently featured as Star-Lord in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Though the Russo brothers are known for their work in the Marvel franchise, helming four major movies in the series, they also directed The Gray Man for Netflix earlier this year.

The new science fiction flick is said to follow the adventures of a young teenage girl, with the synopsis for the film reading: “The story is set in an alternative future, where it follows a teenage girl (Brown) who realizes that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the brother in an imaginative world of humans mixing with all manner of robots, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process”.

Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who have previously worked with the Russo’s on several occasions throughout their career, including on Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, are onboard to pen the script for the new movie.

Also onboard to feature in the movie are Stanley Tucci, Jenny Slate, and Michelle Yeoh of Everything Everywhere All At Once, a film that has become A24’s highest-grossing international release of all time.

Millie Bobby Brown recently starred in the fourth season of Stranger Things, Netflix’s flagship show that is celebrated by both fans and critics alike.