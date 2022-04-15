Michelle Yeoh discusses the "genius" of James Cameron









The long-awaited release of Avatar 2 is almost upon us, over ten years since the release of the original film back in 2009. This diverts from the modern Hollywood model where, given the need for universes, sequels, prequels and the rest, movies are churned out as if mere items on a production line, with new films having to come out on a consistent basis after the original.

With a release date of December 16th being confirmed, fans of the series can finally build some excitement ahead of the film’s release, with newcomer Michelle Yeoh speaking out about the “genius” of director James Cameron in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Though it is known that Yeoh will play a scientist called Dr. Karina Mogue in the upcoming movie, the actor is keeping all other details tightly under wraps, telling the publication, “So, yes, I am in the Avatar sequels and as you know we can’t really talk very much about it”.

Going on to describe her love for the filmmaker, the actor adds, “It’s James Cameron! Come on! I would be the tea lady for James Cameron! We shot for a few weeks, and I was so impressed with the work that he’s done, the work that he’s doing, the energy. He’s a genius, he’s a walking genius. And I really really enjoyed the experience and I can’t wait to go back soon, I hope”.

With a loose story being outlined by Disney, much has changed in the 13 years since we were last in Pandora with Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) having started their own family including Na’vi children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo’ak (Britain Dalton), and Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss). Among their new family is Miles Socorro, however, a human child born at the military base on Pandora who’s too small to return to earth.

The movie is expected to be one of the most significant releases of 2022 when it’s released at Christmas at the end of the year. Check out a promotional image for the new movie, below.

Check out this just-released photo of @JackTheChamp as Spider in the #AvatarSequels! Producer @jonlandau sat down with @EmpireMagazine to share new details — see the full article below for more. https://t.co/vajC6TfCmA — Avatar (@officialavatar) December 20, 2021