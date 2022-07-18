Chris Pratt claims he will never play Indiana Jones









For a long time, there have been rumours that Chris Pratt is due to play the role of Indiana Jones. In 2015, it was reported by Deadline that Pratt was in talks with Disney to star in a reboot of the franchise after they bought the rights to the project and its characters.

Later, it was revealed that Disney would be moving forward with the production of Indiana Jones 5, with veteran Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford, due to play the famous archaeologist once again. Ford had previously quashed the rumours of Pratt playing Jones when he said in 2018, “It’s him or me.” In 2019, he added, “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

However, Pratt has now further clarified that he won’t take taking up the famous role in a new interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. He said: “All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies. And I’m like, ‘am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play (Indiana Jones)?”

He added that there wasn’t really any movement on him becoming the new archaeologist anyway: “No, that’s not anything that is real, I think people are capable of making mistakes, even if they’re Deadline.”

The new Indiana Jones film is scheduled to be released on June 30th, 2023. Ford will be joined on screen by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas and Toby Jones in the franchise’s “fifth and final” film.

James Mangold is due to take on directing duties in the first instalment not to be directed by Steven Spielberg after he stepped down as director in 2020. It will also be the first Jones film in which George Lucas has not contributed to the story. John Williams will provide the score for his final film before his retirement.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.