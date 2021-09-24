Chris Pratt leads bizarre new voice cast for ‘Super Mario Bros.’ film







Some 28 years after the release of the incredibly bizarre Super Mario Bros. starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo and Dennis Hopper, and it finally looks like Hollywood is ready to give the high-jumping Italian plumbers another shot at movie stardom.

This time, the producers of the film are rightly opting for animated versions of the characters, as opposed to the live-action terror of the original film, with the film being headed up by Despicable Me creators Illumination Entertainment.

Of course, the Japanese video-game company Nintendo, is very much still the captain of the project, having recently revealed that Chris Pratt will voice Mario in the new film, whilst Charlie Day will voice his green-laden brother, Luigi. Other key cast members include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. They will join Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Thankfully, the film will also feature cameos from Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario, Luigi, Wario and multiple other characters in the video games since the early 1990s.

Directed by Aaron Hovarth, the mind behind Teen Titans GO! to the Movies as well as Michael Jelenic on his debut feature project, the screenplay will be written by Matthew Fogel, whose credits include The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Announced at the Nintendo Direct livestream, Shigeru Miyamoto game director of the entertainment company, stated, “We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game”.

With such a strange eclectic cast, we can’t wait to see the final product that will arrive in cinemas on December 21, 2022. Whilst we wait, why not ‘enjoy’ the trailer for the original live-action version of the film.

Comments