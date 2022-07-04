Disney starts Howard University Fund for Black storytellers









Although Disney has been widely criticised for some of its actions such as the censorship of LGBTQ+ content, the company has taken a step in the right direction which has earned praise. Disney has teamed up with Howard University to start a program which will provide better opportunities for underrepresented students.

“Across Disney’s brands, we are working to amplify underrepresented voices and untold stories,” said Jennifer Cohen, EVP of corporate social responsibility in a statement while explaining the initiatives taken by the company to work towards providing a platform for student groups who have been historically neglected.

Talking about the new partnership, Cohen added: “The Disney Storytellers Fund at Howard will help us support students and the innovation and creativity that the university has cultivated for more than 150 years. We are excited to help the next generation of Black storytellers bring their ideas to life.”

The program will be conducted over the course of multiple years and will provide students with stipends for five years during which they can work in a wide variety of fields – ranging from animation and journalism to gaming and performing arts among other creative trajectories.

Phylicia Rashad, dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts at Howard said: “Our students at the College of Fine Arts find their creative expression in many ways — in the performing arts, in animation, in the design of the products that we use in life. The Disney Storytellers Fund is a great support for our emerging artists as they explore and develop their potential within and across disciplines.”

