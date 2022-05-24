Millie Bobby Brown’s favourite band of all time









One of the brightest stars of the last decade is being polished up and ready to shine once more as Millie Bobby Brown gears up for another starring turn in Stranger Things as the incomparable Eleven.

Few TV shows have had the cultural impact of Stranger Things. And, as the Duffer Brothers’ iconic 1980s throwback gets ready to drop a new set of episodes at the end of this month, the clamour for the show’s stars has gathered pace once more. Brought into the series as comparative unknowns, the lives of Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and the rest of the gang from Hawkins were changed forever with Stranger Things’ gigantic success. However, perhaps none more so than Millie Bobby Brown.

Thrust into the limelight as the show’s kinetic queen, Eleven, Brown has become a household name. First appearing as the young and troubled human experiment from the labs of Hawkins’ secret research facility, Eleven and subsequently Brown have become pop culture icons, securing a place in the tomes of cultural history forevermore. Like all stars, it means Millie Bobby Brown is now facing a barrage of press junkets at almost every turn.

Usually, such affairs can be pretty drab. A roll call of simple questions about working with her castmates, any worries or fears about the upcoming season and then the usual romantic celebrity fodder. However, every so often, we get a glimpse of a star that really piques our interest. At Far out, we think you can learn a lot about a person from their favourite songs, albums and band, and Brown’s pick of the latter is undoubtedly a revelatory moment.

Brown is well known as a music lover. For some time, she was adding reams of covers to her own YouTube channel, showcasing her ability on the mic and her deep and intrinsic connection to music. However, throughout that stint of musical covers, Brown neglected to pick out a tune from her favourite band ever to cover. Considering the band have ‘Wonderwall’ in their repertoire, it’s pretty astounding she hasn’t.

Of course, we’re talking about Oasis. A solid member of the Gen-Z contingent of Hollywood, Brown’s tastes aren’t concerned with the vibrancy of music’s current landscape but the distant glory of the 1990s, a decade that saw the Manchester legends rise as the kings of Britpop.

The revelation was made during one of Brown’s Ask Me Anything sessions on Instagram and wasn’t followed up with much context. However, like so many other people her age, Brown’s connection to the band is likely a combination of loving the tunes and remembering the nostalgia of their dominance.

Sadly, there isn’t yet a clip of millie Bobby Brown performing a cover of any Oasis hit, however, if this version of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ is anything to go by, we’re all missing out on a classic.