Millie Bobby Brown opens up about "gross" sexualisation as a teen









Millie Bobby Brown had scored some minor guest appearances when she was starting out as an actress but she achieved unprecedented success and stardom when she landed the role of Eleven in the insanely popular Netflix series Stranger Things. Since then, Brown’s career has experienced a meteoric rise as she sets her sights on new horizons.

On a recent episode of The Guilty Feminist podcast, Brown opened up about the challenges of being in the public eye and coming of age on the internet. Having turned 18 this year, Brown also spoke about the “gross” sexualisation that took place on social media platforms throughout her teenage years which had an impact on her.

“I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things,” Brown said. “Being liked and trying to fit in, it’s all a lot, and you’re trying to [know] yourself while doing that. The only difference is obviously I’m doing that in the public eye.”

According to Brown, the sexualisation on social media has only gotten worse since she turned 18 and it has been “overwhelming”. The actress revealed: “I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18. [I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age.”

Brown insisted that the problem isn’t limited to her and her experiences actually apply to most young girls. She said that what she went through is “a good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualised. I have been dealing with that — but I have also been dealing with that for forever.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.