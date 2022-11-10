Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears in a biopic









Millie Bobby Brown might only be 18, but she has already built herself an impressive career. A few minor guest appearances in shows such as Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy gave Brown her first taste of being an actor; however, her big break came in 2016 when she was cast in Stranger Things as Eleven.

Since then, Brown has starred in two Godzilla films and played the titular character in the Enola Holmes series. Playing the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes, Brown stars alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin and Henry Cavill. The sequel, Enola Holmes 2, has just been released on Netflix, which sees new additions to the cast, such as David Thewlis and Louis Partridge.

To promote the film, Brown recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show. When asked by fellow former child star Barrymore what her dream role would be, Brown responded, “I want to play a real person, and I think for me, Britney.” She continued, “[It] would be Britney Spears. I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger.”

“I mean, same thing with you [Barrymore]. I see the scramble for words [in interviews]. And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way – and hers only.”

Last year, Spears’ 13-year-long conservatorship ended after her father Jamie’s role as conservator, which he was granted in 2007 after her public breakdown, was suspended. However, his daughter has since spoken out about his mistreatment, which included preventing her from having children, marrying, or taking out her IUD.

Despite her newfound freedom, Spears doubts she will return to performing live due to past experiences leaving her “traumatised.” Spears is set to release a memoir in the future, which she has described as both “healing and therapeutic” and “hard” to write.

