Millie Bobby Brown worried ‘Enola Holmes’ trait will be hard to shake









The Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has stated that she has a “deep-rooted fear” about filming the new series of the Netflix show so soon after completing the movie Enola Holmes 2.

Due for release on November 4th, the new sequel sees Brown reprise her role as Sherlock’s teenage sister, starring in the Netflix mystery alongside the likes of Henry Cavill, Louis Patridge, David Thewlis and Helena Bonham Carter. However, her fears about the film’s release were revealed during a Q&A at the film’s premiere in New York, with Brown stating that filming the movie was a little like “vlogging”.

Speaking to the audience, she explained: “It’s like, ‘Come along with me on another journey. I wake up. I go on another case,’ I mean, it’s amazing”.

Regularly breaking the fourth wall, her character will speak to the audience in the movie, explaining her thought process when it comes to her latest unsolved mystery. Concerned she will carry on the character quirk to her Stranger Things role, she adds: “While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of Stranger Things, and I couldn’t stop looking at the camera…And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera. So now, I’m so obsessed with it”.

Season four of Stranger Things was released to great critical and commercial acclaim upon its release earlier in 2022, with the much-anticipated fifth series due to start filming in early 2023.

