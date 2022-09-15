Maya Hawke discusses 'Stranger Things' spin-off with Joe Keery









Despite the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things still being a distant glimmer on the horizon, with the explosive fourth edition only just wrapping up, this hasn’t stopped discussions surrounding the future of the show. Notably, the success of the series has made stars of all the cast members, with Maya Hawke and Joe Keery being two fan favourites.

Hawke is clearly a true creative like her father Ethan and is set to release her new album, Moss, on September 23rd. Now, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she discussed her new music and also revealed her hopes for the future for her Stranger Things character Robin, saying she’d like to work with Joe Keery again.

Hawke and Keery star as Robin Buckley and Steve Harrington, respectively, and their duo is one of the best-loved in the show, with their chemistry evident for all to see. They’re such good friends that it was recently revealed to NME by Keery, who is also about to release new music, that he and Hawke exchanged their new albums.

Hawke explained that whilst she’s not completely convinced about reprising her role for a Stranger Things spin-off, she would be happy to make an exception if it meant working with Keery again.

She said: “Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything. He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him.”

As it stands, though, the idea of a Robin/Steve spin-off looks highly unlikely, with the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, already planning one that reportedly doesn’t follow any of the main characters of Stranger Things.

