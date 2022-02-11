Miles Kane hints at a third The Last Shadow Puppets album









Singer-songwriter Miles Kane has suggested that offshoot band The Last Shadow Puppets could reunite once more. Kane didn’t offer a tangible date, but told Music Week that he would be interested in reforming the band for a third album.

“We won’t be doing anything in the near future,” Kane admitted, “But I think it’d be rude not to do a trilogy.” And then he reiterated, “The trilogy would be the icing, wouldn’t it?”.

The Last Shadow Puppets released their first album, The Age Of The Understatement, in 2008. Their sophomore effort, Everything You’ve Come To Expect, followed in 2016. The band are perhaps best known for ‘My Mistakes Were Made For You’, which won the best video award at the NME Awards 2009. Submarine director Richard Ayoade produced the clip.

Kane acts as a co-frontman with Arctic Monkeys guitarist Alex Turner, but he’s also an acclaimed solo artist. He’s currently promoting his fourth solo album, Change The Show, and has written a number of songs with Lana Del Rey.

In an exclusive interview with Far Out, Kane revealed that he has written enough songs with Del Rey for an album, but hedged himself by saying that much of it still needs to be completed. Judging by the comments, he seems satisfied with the way the work is progressing. “That was the one song from the demo’s we did that had something really special, and it’s so real,” he said. “The way she comes in and soars on her vocal is something that I think nobody has ever heard before.”

In other The Last Shadow Puppets related news, Turner’s other band, Arctic Monkeys, are set to perform a series of gigs across Britain. They were recently announced as the Saturday co-headliner alongside Bring Me the Horizon, Megan Thee Stallion, Rage Against the Machine and Halsey at the 2022 edition of the Reading and Leeds Festival. Arctic Monkeys released their most recent studio produced effort Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino in 2018, although they did release a live album, Live at the Royal Albert Hall in December 2020.

