Looking back at Alison Mosshart’s scintillating performance with The Last Shadow Puppets









Although Alison Mosshart may well seem at home on stage whether she is performing big band pieces or blistering rock with The Kills or The Dead Weather, her unique energy is borne from a very singular performative motivation. As she once explained: “The more nervous I am, the more insane a situation is, the more I love it and get addicted to it. That’s why I love playing on stage. And I kind of freak out if I don’t get to do it because it’s a big part of my sanity, I think.”

This burning desire to tackle the stage is something that has pushed Mosshart on into all kinds of musical spheres and even into the world of art with solo exhibitions being featured in New York and Berlin galleries. In short, she is a performer who finds comfort in setting outside of her comfort zone, and in doing so, she proved a truly seminal creative force since emerging with Discount back in 1995.

Back in 2008, Mosshart joined The Last Shadow Puppets for one of her best collaborative performances to date. The Kills star took to the stage at the Olympia Theatre in Paris where she joined Alex Turner, Miles Kane and an ensemble orchestral collection, including producer James Ford on drums. They embarked on a cover of the Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood classic duet ‘Paris Summer’.

The vintage track of star-crossed lovers suits the stirring strings of The Last Shadow Puppets like a sonic glass slipper. What’s more, Mosshart’s sultry tones form the perfect foil as she takes on the silken role of Sinatra. As far as reinventing early seventies classics go, you’ll struggle to find one quite as faithful and befitting as this rousing note-perfect rendition.

The song itself is taken from the classic Nancy & Lee Again album that followed on from their debut collection of duets Nancy & Lee from 1968. This discordant classic proved to be a seminal record as the format of a male and female duo was given a new postmodernist twist that still soars to this day and stands up a truly masterful pair of records.

Hazlewood’s odd songwriting style of coupling conversational phrasing with poetry and storytelling is something that has clearly proved influential on both Kane and Turner over the years. His glossy vibe is most clear when they get together, however, and pour strings into their songs—let’s hope that The Last Shadow Puppets can ride again soon.