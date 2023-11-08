Mike White says third season of ‘The White Lotus’ will be “supersized”

Director Mike White has provided an insight into the highly-anticipated third season of The White Lotus, describing the next chapter as “longer, bigger, crazier.”

The next season of the hit show will be set in Thailand, but despite White’s new comments, details of the project remain sparse. It will follow a series of holiday-makers who have travelled to a Wellness Spa in the Asian country.

“It’s going to be a supersized White Lotus,” White said in a new interview. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

White also revealed that season three of The White Lotus may not be with us until 2025. Sadly, with the upheaval of SAG-AFTRA strikes, production has experienced some delays.

“I’m seriously finishing scripts,” White continued in his interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn’t resolved soon, then yeah, we’d have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there’s lots of parts to cast.

“I’m more than eager to get going,” he asserted, offering as much confidence as he could.

As of yet, casting for the third series is largely unknown, however, Natasha Rothwell has been confirmed to return as her character Belinda from the first season.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said in a video featured at the end of season two’s final episode. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Watch the trailer for The White Lotus season two below.