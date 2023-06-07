Jennifer Coolidge wants to kill husband in ‘The White Lotus’









At the climax of HBO’s comedy-drama The White Lotus, we find Jennifer Coolidge‘s character Tanya McQuoid dead in the water outside a luxury Sicilian hotel.

Even though Tanya is now dead, Coolidge still wants revenge on her husband, Greg, who set up her fatal demise. Tanya almost managed to escape her fate and took down the hitmen tasked with taking her out along with her.

In an ‘Actors on Actors’ session for Variety with Jeremy Allen White of The Bear, Coolidge opened up on the future plans that show creator Mike White might have for Greg.

“My hope for Jon is that he’s not finished with Greg,” she said. “I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg. I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine.”

A meat-grinding machine is not the only idea Coolidge has for revenge, though. She added: “If Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out.”

The White Lotus has had a season in Hawaii and another in Sicily. The third season is now in the works and has been confirmed to be taking place in Thailand.

As of yet, we do not have any details on the new cast of the next season, but we know that Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda – the spa manager from the first season – will be making a return.