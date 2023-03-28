‘The White Lotus’ season three will take place in Thailand









The producers of The White Lotus have been toying with the idea of taking their award-winning black comedy show to Asia, making one of the continent’s countries the setting for the third season. Now it has been confirmed that season three will take place in Thailand.

Mike White, the writer of the popular HBO comedy series, has been visiting Thailand to scout potential locations, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle. These four locations feature Four Seasons hotels, which The White Lotus has previously filmed at.

White had given hints about what themes the third season of The White Lotus might tackle. He told Variety, “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

It was at that point that White also first opened up on the idea of taking the show to Asia. “I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent,” he said. “You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”