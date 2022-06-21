Mick Jagger's regret about David Bowie









Mick Jagger and David Bowie were close friends during the 1980s. During that time, the duo collaborated on ‘Dancing In The Street’ and frequented the best nightlife that New York City had to offer. However, in later years, they drifted.

There wasn’t a giant falling out which caused them to spend less time with one another. Instead, life simply had different plans for the pair. It wasn’t possible to party like it was the ’80s forever and, instead, they went down their chosen routes. During the latter years of Bowie’s life, Jagger wasn’t part of it, which upset him greatly.

After Bowie retired from the touring circuit in 2004, he also disappeared from Jagger’s life. He exited the industry due to health reasons and almost vanished from public view, a decision which stopped them from schmoozing together at lavish showbiz parties.

After his death, Jagger said: “I know David stopped touring around 2004 after having some health problems. After that, he kind of vanished, both from my life and the stage, so to speak, until he came back with an album that was a very interesting piece.”

He added: “It’s really sad when somebody leaves and you haven’t spoken to them for a long while. You wish you’d done this; you wish you’d done that. But that’s what happens. Strange things happen in life.”

Two days before Bowie died in 2016, he released his final album, Blackstar, which dealt with his impending demise. Jagger was aware he was in ill health but didn’t realise the severity of his health problems, and before he had the chance to check in on his old friend, he tragically passed.

Speaking to The Mirror, Jagger recalled his immediate thought upon listening to the album was to contact Bowie. However, he sadly didn’t get round to doing so in time and never got to have one final catchup with a man he was once inseparable from.

He recalled: “I thought I must get in touch with him as I hadn’t seen him in a long time. But he died almost immediately after that. I was very upset. I was listening to his album before he died and ahead of it coming out.”

Jagger added: “What he was going through must have been really wrenching. But working and doing such good work until the very end is really laudable.”

As Jagger says, it speaks volumes about the burning creativity that lived inside Bowie until the very end. Although he wasn’t fit enough to perform, the studio was his chosen coping mechanism for dealing with life’s perplexities until he drew his final breath.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.