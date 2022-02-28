Mick Jagger and Questlove set to produce new James Brown documentary









Part trailblazer, part troubled man, part scintillating performer, part a million other multitudes, James Brown certainly lived a wild life, and now that is set to be explored in full with a forthcoming documentary on the late star.

It isn’t only considerable music pedigree being investigated either, the project has attracted some huge stars behind the camera. Mick Jagger and Questlove both have production roles for the docu-series.

Coming from A&E Network, the four-part series titled James Brown: Say It Loud is expected to shake its way onto screens in early 2023 with no exact date yet set in stone and plenty of work still to be done.

The project is being directed by Deborah Riley Draper who has previously worked on documentaries like The Legacy of Black Wall Street and Olympic Pride, American Prejudice.

Jagger announced in a statement: “He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him.”

While Questlove and Black Thought added: “The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture.”

As for now, you can catch Brown wiping the floor with the aforementioned Mr Jagger when the pair appeared on the TAMI Show back in the early 1960s.