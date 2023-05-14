Mick Jagger discusses his performance with Taylor Swift









In a somewhat unlikely pair-up, The Rolling Stones frontman and rock legend Mick Jagger stood side-by-side with pop superstar Taylor Swift. Despite the nearly five-decade age difference, the duo don’t exactly have much in common besides a glittery fashion sense and a command of stadium audiences. As it turned out, that was all that they needed to share.

During her September 26th stop in Nashville on the ‘1989 World Tour’ in 2015, Swift invited Jagger on stage for a rendition of The Rolling Stones’ iconic first number one hit, ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’. Surely famous people all have similar contacts, especially if they’re as big as Swift and Jagger are, but Swift originally heard that Jagger was in town second-hand.

“My dad called me up and said a friend of his was in Nashville and saw Mick Jagger,” Swift said during an interview for her Australian leg of the tour. “I didn’t know he was in town and I had a show the next day.” Swift had previously joined The Rolling Stones onstage for a version of ‘As Tears Go By’ during their ’50 and Counting…’ tour in 2013, after which Swift must have snagged Jagger’s phone number.

“So I texted Mick and said ‘Hey are you in Nashville, do you want to come out and do the show?'” Swift explains. Jagger had just one concern: “He texted back just saying ‘Oh what will I wear?’ My band and I are just trying not to pass out. He shows up for showtime and absolutely shuts down Nashville. I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

“I’m always shocked by Mick and his love for what he does,” Swift added. “He was on vacation and he didn’t have to do my show and he did, completely last minute”. The duo’s rendition of ‘Satisfaction’ was just one of many guest appearances made by famous artists across the 1989 tour. The Weeknd, Lorde, Selena Gomez, Steven Tyler, Joan Baez, St. Vincent, Beck, Whiz Khalifa, Avril Lavigne, John Legend, Alanis Morissette, Ed Sheeran, and Ricky Martin all made appearances during the tour, but according to Swift, Jagger’s participation opened the door for a host of other people.

“Once Mick Jagger comes out and does a guest appearance, everybody else was like, ‘Oh, Mick Jagger did it? Well then I’ll do it,'” Swift claimed. Check out the pair’s rendition of ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ down below.