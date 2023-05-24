Mick Jagger pays tribute to Tina Turner: “She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous”









The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has paid tribute to the late Tina Turner. Turner died Wednesday of a “lengthy illness” at the age of 83.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” Turner’s representative said in a statement. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Reacting to the news, the Stones frontman said: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner,” Jagger wrote on his social media. “She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer.”

“She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous,” Jagger added. “She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

The Rolling Stones toured with the Ike & Tina Turner Revue as a part of their 1966 UK tour. Turner gave Jagger advice on how to work the crowd and entertain as a frontman, even inspiring some of Jagger’s signature dance moves.

“Mick wanted to dance — and I was a dancer — but he never gave me the credit!” Turner told The Daily Mail in 2017. “He said his mother taught him how to dance. But we worked with him in the dressing room, me and the girls, and we taught him how to Pony.”

Turner and Jagger would later appear live together on a number of occasions, most notably at Live Aid in 1985, where the duo performed Jagger’s ‘State of Shock’ and The Rolling Stones’ ‘It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll’.