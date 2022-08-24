Mick Jagger pays tribute to Charlie Watts on the anniversary of his death









The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his longtime bandmate Charlie Watts on the first anniversary of the drummer’s death.

The singer shared a montage of clips of Watts over the years on his social media accounts. Set to the Rolling Stones track ‘Till the Next Goodbye’ from 1974’s It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll, the montage is the latest in a series of heartwarming tributes that Jagger and his bandmates have made to Watts in the 12 months since the drummer’s passing at the age of 80.

The clip ends with a voiceover from Jagger detailing his relationship and connection with Watts outside of the band.“I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humour,” Jagger states. “And we also were, outside of the band… we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We loved sports: we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from music.”

Jagger ends the message by saying: “But of course, I really miss Charlie so much.” If you’ve seen The Rolling Stones perform at any point in the past year, you’ve likely seen a tribute video that frequently plays during the band’s shows. Since his death, Watts’ drum stool has been taken over by Steve Jordan, longtime drummer and producer for Keith Richards’ solo band, The X-Pensive Winos.

Watts was the final band member to officially join The Rolling Stones and performed on all 30 of the band’s studio albums across six decades. Watts was often the rock that held the band together, contributing solid rhythm, a calm presence, and an eye for detail, helping design most of the band’s live shows up until his final days.

Check out the video tribute to Watts down below.

Thinking of Charlie today 💙 pic.twitter.com/zkP5CwZthe — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 24, 2022